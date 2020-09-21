Difference between revisions of "Abel Toruvanda"

In July 2018, Abel Toruvanda was elected to Ward 24 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1087 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 24 Masvingo RDC with 1087 votes, beating Jeriphanos Chamunorwa of MDC-Alliance with 222 votes, Nyikadzino Muzivi Kubvamunedzi, independent with 168 votes, Dzikamai Taonezvi of BZA with 93 votes and Tanganyika Makaza of PRC with 65 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

