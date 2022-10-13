Difference between revisions of "Abigail Gamanya"
Rumbidzai Abigail Gamanya was a journalist, gender rights defender, and the national director of Gender Media Connect.
She succumbed to pneumonia on Monday, 10 October 2022 at around 4 PM at Dandaro clinic in Harare.[1]
