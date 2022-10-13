Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Abigail Gamanya"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Rumbidzai Abigail Gamanya''' was a journalist, gender rights defender, and the national director of Gender Media Connect. She succumbed to pneumonia on Monday, 10 October...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 06:36, 13 October 2022

Rumbidzai Abigail Gamanya was a journalist, gender rights defender, and the national director of Gender Media Connect.

She succumbed to pneumonia on Monday, 10 October 2022 at around 4 PM at Dandaro clinic in Harare.[1]

Personal Details

Education

Further Reading

  1. Journalist and gender rights defender Gamanya dies, NewsDay, published: 11 October 2022, retrieved: 13 October 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Abigail_Gamanya&oldid=120771"