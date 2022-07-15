Pindula

Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose
Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose.jpg
BornAbigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose
( -Missing required parameter 1=month!-00)Missing required parameter 1=month! ,
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
OccupationAccountant
OrganizationZimbabwe Electoral Commission
Known forZEC Commissioner
Spouse(s)Malcom Ambrose
Parents
  • Kembo Mohadi (father)
  • Tambudzani Mohadi (mother)

Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose is the daughter of ZANU PF second secretary Kembo Mohadi from his marriage to ex-wife Tambudzani Mohadi. [1]

Ambrose was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022. [2]

She took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely Catherine Mpofu, Shepherd Manhivi, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Rosewita Marutare.

