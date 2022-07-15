Difference between revisions of "Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose"
Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose is the daughter of ZANU PF second secretary Kembo Mohadi from his marriage to ex-wife Tambudzani Mohadi. [1]
Ambrose was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022. [2]
She took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely Catherine Mpofu, Shepherd Manhivi, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava and Rosewita Marutare.
