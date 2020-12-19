Difference between revisions of "Abigail Mvududu"

Pindula

(Created page with "'''Abigail Mvududu''' is a Zimbabwean journalist and former newsreader at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation. ==Career== Mvududu was employed by ZBC on Novemb...")
Abigail Mvududu is a Zimbabwean journalist and former newsreader at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

Career

Mvududu was employed by ZBC on November 1, 1996, on a fixed-term contract which expired on August 31, 2007.

Before the expiry of the contract, ZBC terminated the contract under unclear circumstances, resulting in the matter being taken for arbitration.[1]

