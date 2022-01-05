Pindula

Abigirl Tembo

Abigirl Tembo is a Zimbabwean journalist and reporter for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).

Education

Abigirl Tembo holds a degree in English and Communication Studies.[1]

Career

Tembo joined ZBC in August 2006.[2] Abigirl Tembo is the health news editor at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.[3]

Awards

Abigirl Tembo won the Multimedia journalist of the year award in 2020. Tembo won the award following her in-depth reports on the Mvurwi twins who survived a fire outbreak as well as her report on journalists as Covid-19 heroes.[4][5]

References

