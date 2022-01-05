Difference between revisions of "Abigirl Tembo"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|right|Abigirl Tembo '''Abigirl Tembo''' is a Zimbabwean journalist and reporter for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC). ==Ed...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 20:
|Line 20:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Abigirl Tembo, Abigirl Tembo Biography, Abigirl Tembo qualificaations
|keywords= Abigirl Tembo, Abigirl Tembo Biography, Abigirl Tembo qualificaations
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image= Abigirl Tembo.jpg
|image= Abigirl Tembo.jpg
|image_alt= Abigirl Tembo Biography
|image_alt= Abigirl Tembo Biography
Latest revision as of 16:03, 5 January 2022
Abigirl Tembo is a Zimbabwean journalist and reporter for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).
Education
Abigirl Tembo holds a degree in English and Communication Studies.[1]
Career
Tembo joined ZBC in August 2006.[2] Abigirl Tembo is the health news editor at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.[3]
Awards
Abigirl Tembo won the Multimedia journalist of the year award in 2020. Tembo won the award following her in-depth reports on the Mvurwi twins who survived a fire outbreak as well as her report on journalists as Covid-19 heroes.[4][5]
References
- ↑ Gender & Media Connect, Facebook, Published: September 1, 2020, Retrieved: January 5, 2022
- ↑ abigirl tembo, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 5, 2022
- ↑ LUNGELO NDHLOVU, In Zimbabwe, journalists are on the vaccine priority list, ijnet.org, Published: March 4, 2021, Retrieved: January 5, 2022
- ↑ ZBC presenter Abigail Tembo scoops top award, Youth Village, Published: November 2020, Retrieved: January 5, 2022
- ↑ ZBC News Online, Facebook, Published: November 24, 2020, Retrieved: January 5, 2022