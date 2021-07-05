Chapfika requested to be separated from his wife of over 32-years [[Abina Chapfika]] (nee Mutimusakwa) for five years after she filed for divorce accusing him of infidelity.

Chapfika requested to be separated from his wife of over 32-years [[Abina Chapfika]] (nee Mutimusakwa) for five years after she filed for divorce accusing him of infidelity.

Abina Chapfika born Abina Mutimusakwa was the wife of Zimbabwean politician David Chapfika.

Background

Abina Chapfika was born Abina Mutimusakwa.

Chapfika requested to be separated from his wife of over 32-years Abina Chapfika (nee Mutimusakwa) for five years after she filed for divorce accusing him of infidelity.

In her declaration dated December 30, 2015, Abina had said the marriage between the two had irretrievably broken down because Chapfika had gone to the extent of having children outside wedlock despite the couple having a registered marriage under the Marriage Act (Chapter 5:11).

On July 5, 2018, Loice Matanda-Moyo issued an order separating the couple and ordered them to keep peace with each another.

Chapfika was ordered to pay $2 000 his wife as monthly monetary maintenance, $100 Cimas medical aid and structural routine maintenance of all properties. He was also ordered to allow his wife to have unlimited use of the motor vehicles and unlimited access to the couple’s farmhouse at Hurudza Farm.

Matanda-Moyo also ordered Chapfika to continue paying maintenance for the pair’s child who was still attending university education.

Chapfika was also ordered to award 50% shares in the couple’s firm called Racewin Trading also known as Hurudza Farm in Shamva, a lifetime usufruct of the 200 hectares of the farm which she personally developed and an order of the division and sharing of the matrimonial household property, farm equipment and property.[1]