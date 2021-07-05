Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Abina Chapfika"

Page Discussion
(Created page with " ==Divorce== Chapfika requested to be separated from his wife of over 32-years Abina Chapfika (nee Mutimusakwa) for five years after she filed for divorce accusing him o...")
 
 
(5 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
{{Infobox person
 +
| pre-nominals  =
 +
| name              =  Abina Chapfika<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
 +
| post-nominals  =
 +
| image              =  <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
 +
| image_upright =
 +
| alt                =
 +
| caption            =
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| pronunciation      =
 +
| birth_name        =  Abina Mutimusakwa<!-- only use if different from name above -->
 +
| birth_date        =  23 August 1961 or 23 July 1961<!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->
 +
| birth_place        =
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        =  <!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| burial_place      =  <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->
 +
| burial_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        =
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| citizenship        =
 +
| education          =
 +
| alma_mater        =
 +
| occupation        =
 +
| years_active      =
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      =
 +
| agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
 +
| known_for          = Being [[David Chapfika]]'s wife
 +
| notable_works      =  <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| height            =  <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m""  or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| weight            =  <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =  <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            =  <!-- Use article title or common name -->
 +
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 +
| children          =
 +
| parents            =  <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
 +
| mother            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| father            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| family            =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| website            =  <!--{{URL|instagram.com/lilylilo22}}-->
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
}}
  
 +
'''Abina Chapfika''' born '''Abina Mutimusakwa''' was the wife of [[Zimbabwean]] politician David Chapfika.
  
==Divorce==
+
==Background==
 +
 
 +
Abina Chapfika was born Abina Mutimusakwa.
 +
 
 +
==Marriage to [[David Chapfika]]==
  
 
Chapfika requested to be separated from his wife of over 32-years [[Abina Chapfika]] (nee Mutimusakwa) for five years after she filed for divorce accusing him of infidelity.
 
Chapfika requested to be separated from his wife of over 32-years [[Abina Chapfika]] (nee Mutimusakwa) for five years after she filed for divorce accusing him of infidelity.
Line 19: Line 105:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title= Abina Chapfika: Marriage to David Chapfika -Pindula, Local Knowledge
+
|title= Abina Chapfika Biography: Marriage to David Chapfika -Pindula, Local Knowledge
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Abina Chapfika
+
|keywords= Abina Chapfika, Abina Chapfika age, Abina Chapfika biography
|description=  
+
|description= Abina Chapfika born Abina Mutimusakwa was the wife of Zimbabwean politician David Chapfika.
 
|image=  
 
|image=  
 
|image_alt= Abina Chapfika
 
|image_alt= Abina Chapfika

Latest revision as of 15:19, 5 July 2021

Abina Chapfika
BornAbina Mutimusakwa
23 August 1961 or 23 July 1961
Known forBeing David Chapfika's wife

Abina Chapfika born Abina Mutimusakwa was the wife of Zimbabwean politician David Chapfika.

Background

Abina Chapfika was born Abina Mutimusakwa.

Marriage to David Chapfika

Chapfika requested to be separated from his wife of over 32-years Abina Chapfika (nee Mutimusakwa) for five years after she filed for divorce accusing him of infidelity.

In her declaration dated December 30, 2015, Abina had said the marriage between the two had irretrievably broken down because Chapfika had gone to the extent of having children outside wedlock despite the couple having a registered marriage under the Marriage Act (Chapter 5:11).

On July 5, 2018, Loice Matanda-Moyo issued an order separating the couple and ordered them to keep peace with each another.

Chapfika was ordered to pay $2 000 his wife as monthly monetary maintenance, $100 Cimas medical aid and structural routine maintenance of all properties. He was also ordered to allow his wife to have unlimited use of the motor vehicles and unlimited access to the couple’s farmhouse at Hurudza Farm.

Matanda-Moyo also ordered Chapfika to continue paying maintenance for the pair’s child who was still attending university education.

Chapfika was also ordered to award 50% shares in the couple’s firm called Racewin Trading also known as Hurudza Farm in Shamva, a lifetime usufruct of the 200 hectares of the farm which she personally developed and an order of the division and sharing of the matrimonial household property, farm equipment and property.[1]

References

  1. Ex-Finance minister granted 5-year separation with wife, NewsDay, Published: July 25, 2018, Retrieved: January 10, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Abina_Chapfika&oldid=107380"