Abiona Mataranyika is the first female president of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) at the University of Zimbabwe.
Education
Mataranyika is studying for an Honors Degree in French and Portuguese at the University of Zimbabwe.[1] She founded the University of Zimbabwe Mental Health Support.[2]
Election As SRC President
In November 2019, Mataranyika was voted as the University of Zimbabwe's first female SRC president backed by the Zimbabwe National Student Union (Zinasu).
It was the first time the students’ body was led by a female since it opened its doors in 1952. She polled 2.511 votes outclassing her ZICOSU backed rival Wilnert Muzaruwetu who received 1100 votes.[1]
