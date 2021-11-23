In July 2018, Abiot Mufuka was elected to Ward 35 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 1242 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 35 Pfura RDC with 1242 votes, beating Nichodimus Nyamhandu of PRC with 114 votes, and Munyaradzi Mapira of MDC Alliance with 82 votes, . [1]

Events

Further Reading

