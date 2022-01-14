Difference between revisions of "Abraham Kabasa"
Abraham Kabasa was a nationalist elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 1932, Mutoko district. [1]
Father a tailor.
School / Education
Standard Six at Hyadiri Mission.
Service / Career
Medical assistant, then Laboratory Assistant.
