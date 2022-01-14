Pindula

Abraham Kabasa was a nationalist elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.



Personal Details

Born: 1932, Mutoko district. [1]
Father a tailor.

School / Education

Standard Six at Hyadiri Mission.

Service / Career

Medical assistant, then Laboratory Assistant.


