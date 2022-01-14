Pindula

'''Abraham Kabasa''' was a nationalist elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in 1980.  
'''Abraham Kabasa''' was an early nationalist elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in 1980.  
 
 
 
 
 
 
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
==School / Education==
 
==School / Education==
Standard Six at [[Nyadiri Mission]]. <br/>
  
 
==Service / Career==
 
==Service / Career==
 
Medical assistant, then Laboratory Assistant. <br/>
 
Worked for Rhodesian Ministry of Health, and the [[Second Chimurenga]] underground. <br/>
'''1974''' - at Makosa Rural Hospital. Ministry of Health by day, Zanla by night. <br/>
'''1980''' - elected [[House of Assembly]], Zanu PF, [[Mashonaland East Province]]. <br/>
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
[[Category:Politicins]]
[[Category:Politicians]]

14 January 2022

Abraham Kabasa was an early nationalist elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 1932, Mutoko district. [1]
Father a tailor.

School / Education

Standard Six at Nyadiri Mission.

Service / Career

Medical assistant, then Laboratory Assistant.
Worked for Rhodesian Ministry of Health, and the Second Chimurenga underground.
1974 - at Makosa Rural Hospital. Ministry of Health by day, Zanla by night.
1980 - elected House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Mashonaland East Province.

Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022
