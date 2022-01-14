Difference between revisions of "Abraham Kabasa"
(Created page with "'''Abraham Kabasa''' was a nationalist elected to the House of Assembly in 1980. ==Personal Details== '''Born''': '''1932''', Mutoko district. <ref name="African...")
Latest revision as of 12:58, 14 January 2022
Abraham Kabasa was an early nationalist elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 1932, Mutoko district. [1]
Father a tailor.
School / Education
Standard Six at Nyadiri Mission.
Service / Career
Medical assistant, then Laboratory Assistant.
Worked for Rhodesian Ministry of Health, and the Second Chimurenga underground.
1974 - at Makosa Rural Hospital. Ministry of Health by day, Zanla by night.
1980 - elected House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Mashonaland East Province.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022