Difference between revisions of "Abraham Kabasa"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 13:
|Line 13:
'''1974''' - at Makosa Rural Hospital. Ministry of Health by day, Zanla by night. <br/>
'''1974''' - at Makosa Rural Hospital. Ministry of Health by day, Zanla by night. <br/>
'''1980''' - elected [[House of Assembly]], Zanu PF, [[Mashonaland East Province]]. <br/>
'''1980''' - elected [[House of Assembly]], Zanu PF, [[Mashonaland East Province]]. <br/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Events==
==Events==
|Line 22:
|Line 28:
|title=Abraham Kabasa
|title=Abraham Kabasa
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords=nationalist,
|+
|keywords=nationalist,
|description= House of Assembly 1980
|description= House of Assembly 1980
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|Line 29:
|Line 35:
[[Category:Politicins]]
[[Category:Politicins]]
|−
|−
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 08:37, 20 May 2022
Abraham Kabasa was an early nationalist elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 1932, Mutoko district. [1]
Father a tailor.
School / Education
Standard Six at Nyadiri Mission.
Service / Career
Medical assistant, then Laboratory Assistant.
Worked for Rhodesian Ministry of Health, and the Second Chimurenga underground.
1974 - at Makosa Rural Hospital. Ministry of Health by day, Zanla by night.
1980 - elected House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Mashonaland East Province.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mudzi returned to Parliament:
- Abraham Kabasa of Zanu PF - 30 290 votes.
- Justin Chibundu Gutuza of UANC - 1 726 votes.
- Nicholas Mtero Mhlambi of PF-ZAPU - 267 votes.
- Tennyson Tennis Shereni Magura of ZANU - 101 votes.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022