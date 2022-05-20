Pindula

'''1974''' - at Makosa Rural Hospital. Ministry of Health by day, Zanla by night. <br/>
 
'''1980''' - elected [[House of Assembly]], Zanu PF, [[Mashonaland East Province]]. <br/>
 
 +
 +
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], [[Mudzi]] returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* '''Abraham Kabasa''' of Zanu PF - 30 290 votes.
 +
* [[Justin Chibundu Gutuza]] of UANC - 1 726 votes.
 +
* [[Nicholas Mtero Mhlambi]] of PF-ZAPU - 267 votes.
 +
* [[Tennyson Tennis Shereni Magura]] of [[ZANU]] - 101 votes.
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]

Abraham Kabasa was an early nationalist elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 1932, Mutoko district. [1]
Father a tailor.

School / Education

Standard Six at Nyadiri Mission.

Service / Career

Medical assistant, then Laboratory Assistant.
Worked for Rhodesian Ministry of Health, and the Second Chimurenga underground.
1974 - at Makosa Rural Hospital. Ministry of Health by day, Zanla by night.
1980 - elected House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Mashonaland East Province.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mudzi returned to Parliament:

Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022
