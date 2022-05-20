In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], [[Mudzi]] returned to [[Parliament]]:

Abraham Kabasa was an early nationalist elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 1932, Mutoko district. [1]

Father a tailor.



School / Education

Standard Six at Nyadiri Mission.



Service / Career

Medical assistant, then Laboratory Assistant.

Worked for Rhodesian Ministry of Health, and the Second Chimurenga underground.

1974 - at Makosa Rural Hospital. Ministry of Health by day, Zanla by night.

1980 - elected House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Mashonaland East Province.



In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mudzi returned to Parliament:

Events

