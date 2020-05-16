Difference between revisions of "Absolom Sikhosana"

Absolom Sikhosana

Absolom Sikhosana was a Zimbabwean liberation war veteran and Zanu PF politburo member. He was the former Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs during the late President Robert Mugabe's reign.

Background

Sikhosana was the Secretary for Youth Affairs during the late President Robert Mugabe reign. He was later replaced by Kudzanai Chipanga who later got fired after the November 2017 military coup.[1]





Death

He died last night (15 May 2020) at the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he had been admitted since Monday (11 May 2020) and he was 71 years old at the time of his death.[2]





References