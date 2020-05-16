Difference between revisions of "Absolom Sikhosana"
==Death==
Absolom Sikhosana was a Zimbabwean liberation war veteran and Zanu PF politburo member. He was the former Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs during the late President Robert Mugabe's reign.
Background
Sikhosana was the Secretary for Youth Affairs during the late President Robert Mugabe reign. He was later replaced by Kudzanai Chipanga who later got fired after the November 2017 military coup.[1]
Death
He died on 15 May 2020 at the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he had been admitted since 11 May 2020 and he was 71 years old at the time of his death.[2]