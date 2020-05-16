Difference between revisions of "Absolom Sikhosana"
Latest revision as of 18:04, 16 May 2020
Absolom Sikhosana was a Zimbabwean liberation war veteran and Zanu PF politburo member. He was the former Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs during the late President Robert Mugabe's reign. He has been declared a national hero.[1]
Background
Absolom Sikhosana was born on 26 October 1949. He was the Secretary for Youth Affairs during the late President Robert Mugabe's reign. He was later replaced by Kudzanai Chipanga who later got fired after the November 2017 military coup.[2] He also served as the chairman of the Zimbabwe-China Friendship Association.
Death
He died on 15 May 2020 at the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he had been admitted since 11 May 2020 and he was 71 years old at the time of his death.[3]