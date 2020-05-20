Difference between revisions of "Absolom Sikhosana"

He died on 15 May 2020 at the [[United Bulawayo Hospitals]] where he had been admitted since 11 May 2020 when he succumbed to prostate cancer and he was 71 years old at the time of his death.<ref name="Chronicle"> [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/zanu-pf-politburo-member-cde-absolom-sikhosana-dies/], ''The Chronicle, Published: 16 May, 2020, Accessed: 16 May, 2020''</ref> He was buried at the [[National Heroes Acre]] on 20 May 2020.

Absolom Sikhosana was a Zimbabwean liberation war veteran, Zanu PF politburo member and acting Bulawayo provincial chairperson.[1] He was the former Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs during the late President Robert Mugabe's reign. He has been declared a national hero.[2]

Background

Absolom Sikhosana was born on 26 October 1949. He was the Secretary for Youth Affairs during the late President Robert Mugabe's reign. He was later replaced by Kudzanai Chipanga who later got fired after the November 2017 military coup.[3] He also served as the chairman of the Zimbabwe-China Friendship Association.

Death

He died on 15 May 2020 at the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he had been admitted since 11 May 2020 when he succumbed to prostate cancer and he was 71 years old at the time of his death.[4] He was buried at the National Heroes Acre on 20 May 2020.

