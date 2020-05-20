Difference between revisions of "Absolom Sikhosana"

In 1982 he was elected as the Organising Secretary of the Bulawayo Municipal Workers Union. In 1983 he was elected the National Secretary for [[ZAPU]] wing. He was instrumental in uniting the Zanu and Zapu structures from 1987 to 1989 after the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987, and in 1989 he was Youth Publicity and Secretary for Zanu PF. The year 1992 saw him being seconded to the Public Service International Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

'''Absolom Sikhosana''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] liberation war veteran, [[Zanu PF]] politburo member and acting [[Bulawayo]] provincial chairperson.<ref name="Newsday">Richard Muponde/Darlington Mwashita, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/05/zanu-pf-neglected-sikhosana-family-2/], ''Newsday, Published: 18 May, 2020, Accessed: 18 May, 2020''</ref> He was the former Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs from 2000-2014 during the late President [[Robert Mugabe]]'s reign. He has been declared a national hero.<ref name="twitter"> [https://twitter.com/StarFMNews/status/1261686014264950784], ''Star FM News, Published: 16 May, 2020, Accessed: 16 May, 2020''</ref>

[[File: Absolom Sikhosana.jpg| thumb |Absolom Sikhosana]]'''Absolom Sikhosana''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] liberation war veteran, [[Zanu PF]] politburo member and acting [[Bulawayo]] provincial chairperson.<ref name="Newsday">Richard Muponde/Darlington Mwashita, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/05/zanu-pf-neglected-sikhosana-family-2/], ''Newsday, Published: 18 May, 2020, Accessed: 18 May, 2020''</ref> He was the former Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs during the late President [[Robert Mugabe]]'s reign. He has been declared a national hero.<ref name="twitter"> [https://twitter.com/StarFMNews/status/1261686014264950784], ''Star FM News, Published: 16 May, 2020, Accessed: 16 May, 2020''</ref>

Background

Education

He attended primary school education at Induna and Ross Camp Primary Schools from 1956 to 1964, and later went to Mzilikazi High School for his secondary education from 1965 to 1968.

Career

Death

He died on 15 May 2020 at the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he had been admitted since 11 May 2020 when he succumbed to prostate cancer and he was 71 years old at the time of his death.[4] He was buried at the National Heroes Acre on 20 May 2020.

