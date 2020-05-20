Difference between revisions of "Absolom Sikhosana"

{{Infobox person
| pre-nominals  = Cde
| name              = Absolom Sikhosana <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
| post-nominals  =
| image              = Absolom Sikhosana.jpg <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
| image_upright =
| alt                =
| caption            =
| native_name        =
| native_name_lang  =
| pronunciation      =
| birth_name        = Absolom Sikhosana <!-- only use if different from name above -->
| birth_date        = {{birth date and age|1949|10|26}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->
| birth_place        = Matobo District, [[Zimbabwe]]
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
| disappeared_place  =
| disappeared_status =
| death_date        = {{Death date and age|2020|05|15|1949|10|26}} <!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
| death_place        = [[United Bulawayo Hospitals]]
| death_cause        = Prostate Cancer
| body_discovered    =
| resting_place      = [[National Heroes Acre]]
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
| burial_place      =  <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->
| burial_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
| monuments          =
| residence          =
| nationality        = Zimbabwean
| other_names        =
| citizenship        = Zimbabwean
| education          = Ross Camp Primary School
| alma_mater        = [[Mzilikazi High School]]
| occupation        = Politician
| years_active      = 1977-2020
| era                =
| employer          = [[Zanu PF]]
| organization      =
| agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
| known_for          = Being the [[Zanu PF]] National Secretary for Youth Affairs from 2000-2014
| notable_works      =  <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
| style              =
| home_town          = [[Bulawayo]]
| salary            =
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
| height            =  <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m""  or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
| weight            =  <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
| television        =
| title              =  <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->
| term              =
| predecessor        = [[Josiah Tungamirai]]
| successor          = [[Kudzanai Chipanga]]
| party              = [[Zanu PF]]
| movement          =
| opponents          =
| boards            =
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
| criminal_penalty  =
| criminal_status    =
| spouse            = Jelina Sikhosana (nee Dube) <!-- Use article title or common name -->
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
| children          =
| parents            =  <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
| mother            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
| father            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
| relatives          =
| family            =
| callsign          =
| awards            =
| website            =  <!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->
| module            =
| module2            =
| module3            =
| module4            =
| module5            =
| module6            =
| signature          =
| signature_size    =
| signature_alt      =
| footnotes          =
}}
 +
'''Absolom Sikhosana''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] liberation war veteran, [[Zanu PF]] politburo member and acting [[Bulawayo]] provincial chairperson.<ref name="Newsday">Richard Muponde/Darlington Mwashita, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/05/zanu-pf-neglected-sikhosana-family-2/], ''Newsday, Published: 18 May, 2020, Accessed: 18 May, 2020''</ref> He was the former Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs from 2000-2014 during the late President [[Robert Mugabe]]'s reign. He has been declared a national hero.<ref name="twitter"> [https://twitter.com/StarFMNews/status/1261686014264950784], ''Star FM News, Published: 16 May, 2020, Accessed: 16 May, 2020''</ref>
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Absolom Sikhosana was born on 26 October 1949 in Matobo District under Chief Masuku. He was married to Jelina Dube Sikhosana and the couple had five children. He was the Secretary for Youth Affairs during the late President [[Robert Mugabe]]'s reign. He was later replaced by [[Kudzanai Chipanga]] who later got fired after the November 2017 military coup.<ref name="Zimeye"> [https://www.zimeye.net/2020/05/16/just-in-former-zanu-pf-youth-leader-absolom-sikhosana-dies/], ''ZimEye, Published: 16 May, 2020, Accessed: 16 May, 2020''</ref> He also served as the chairman of the Zimbabwe-China Friendship Association.
  
 
==Education==
 
==Education==
Line 9: Line 91:
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
 
In 1982 he was elected as the Organising Secretary of the Bulawayo Municipal Workers Union. In 1983 he was elected the National Secretary for [[ZAPU]] wing. He was instrumental in uniting the Zanu and Zapu structures from 1987 to 1989 after the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987, and in 1989 he was Youth Publicity and Secretary for Zanu PF. The year 1992 saw him being seconded to the Public Service International Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.
  
 
==Death==
 
==Death==

Cde
Absolom Sikhosana
Absolom Sikhosana.jpg
BornAbsolom Sikhosana
(1949-10-26) October 26, 1949 (age 70)
Matobo District, Zimbabwe
DiedMay 15, 2020(2020-05-15) (aged 70)
United Bulawayo Hospitals
Cause of deathProstate Cancer
Resting placeNational Heroes Acre
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwean
EducationRoss Camp Primary School
Alma materMzilikazi High School
OccupationPolitician
Years active1977-2020
EmployerZanu PF
Known forBeing the Zanu PF National Secretary for Youth Affairs from 2000-2014
Home townBulawayo
PredecessorJosiah Tungamirai
SuccessorKudzanai Chipanga
Political partyZanu PF
Spouse(s)Jelina Sikhosana (nee Dube)

Absolom Sikhosana was a Zimbabwean liberation war veteran, Zanu PF politburo member and acting Bulawayo provincial chairperson.[1] He was the former Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs from 2000-2014 during the late President Robert Mugabe's reign. He has been declared a national hero.[2]

Background

Absolom Sikhosana was born on 26 October 1949 in Matobo District under Chief Masuku. He was married to Jelina Dube Sikhosana and the couple had five children. He was the Secretary for Youth Affairs during the late President Robert Mugabe's reign. He was later replaced by Kudzanai Chipanga who later got fired after the November 2017 military coup.[3] He also served as the chairman of the Zimbabwe-China Friendship Association.

Education

He attended primary school education at Induna and Ross Camp Primary Schools from 1956 to 1964, and later went to Mzilikazi High School for his secondary education from 1965 to 1968.

Career

Between 1970-1975, Sikhosana worked as a Tally Clerk for the Bulawayo Clothing Factory. From 1976-1977 he was elected Regional Organiser for Rhodesia Clothing and Garment Workers Union. In 1977 he left Zimbabwe for Zambia to join the liberation struggle and he was at the Camp of General Training (CGT) where he was trained as an Infantry Cadre.

In 1982 he was elected as the Organising Secretary of the Bulawayo Municipal Workers Union. In 1983 he was elected the National Secretary for ZAPU wing. He was instrumental in uniting the Zanu and Zapu structures from 1987 to 1989 after the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987, and in 1989 he was Youth Publicity and Secretary for Zanu PF. The year 1992 saw him being seconded to the Public Service International Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Death

He died on 15 May 2020 at the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he had been admitted since 11 May 2020 when he succumbed to prostate cancer and he was 71 years old at the time of his death.[4] He was buried at the National Heroes Acre on 20 May 2020.

References

  1. Richard Muponde/Darlington Mwashita, [1], Newsday, Published: 18 May, 2020, Accessed: 18 May, 2020
  2. [2], Star FM News, Published: 16 May, 2020, Accessed: 16 May, 2020
  3. [3], ZimEye, Published: 16 May, 2020, Accessed: 16 May, 2020
  4. [4], The Chronicle, Published: 16 May, 2020, Accessed: 16 May, 2020
