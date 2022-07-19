Difference between revisions of "Abton Mashayanyika"
Abton Mashayanyika is a bishop in the Habbakuk Apostolic Faith Mission church in Mberengwa.
Abton Mashayanyika is a bishop in the Habbakuk Apostolic Faith Mission church in Mberengwa. [1]
Nicknamed Bhito, Mashayanyika is a ZANU-PF member and claims to have been a collaborator during Zimbabwe's war of independence in the 1970s. [2]
