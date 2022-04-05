|description= Academy Bvumayi Chinamhora is a Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) commissioner. In 2022, Chinamora was appointed the ZMC acting secretary with effect from 1 April 2022.

Academy Bvumayi Chinamhora is a Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) commissioner. In 2022, Chinamora was appointed the ZMC acting secretary with effect from 1 April 2022.

Education

He holds an undergraduate degree in Politics and Administration from the University of Zimbabwe having graduated in 1987. Chinamhora also holds a Master’s Degree in International Relations.[1]

Career

He worked in Information, Posts and Telecommunications from 1992 to 2002 after which he joined the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe before joining the Media and Information Commission (MIC) in 2006, which transformed into ZMC in 2009.

Academy Bvumayi Chinamhora was appointed the ZMC acting secretary with effect from 1 April 2022 following the retirement of Tafataona Mahoso. Chinamhora is the current ZMC manager responsible for research, training and development, a position he has held since 2012.[1]