Difference between revisions of "Aces Youth Soccer Academy"
From Pindula
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|
m (→Local)
|(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 49:
|Line 49:
==Prominent AYSA Alumni==
==Prominent AYSA Alumni==
===International===
===International===
|−
* [[Knowledge Musona]] -
|+
* [[Knowledge Musona]] - (Belgium)
|−
* [[Khama Billiat]] -
|+
* [[Khama Billiat]] - FC (South Africa)
|−
* [[George Chigova]] - Polokwane City FC (South Africa)
* [[George Chigova]] - Polokwane City FC (South Africa)
|−
* [[Eric Chipeta]] -
|+
* [[Eric Chipeta]] - ()
* [[Luckson Kaisa]] - Orlando Pirates (Namibia)
* [[Luckson Kaisa]] - Orlando Pirates (Namibia)
|−
|+
===Local===
===Local===
|+
* Amidu Abbas Caps United FC
* Amidu Abbas Caps United FC
|−
* Amidu Bret
|+
* Amidu Bret
|−
* Bernard Donovan
|+
* Bernard Donovan
|−
* Chimutimunzeve Honey Harare City FC
|+
* Chimutimunzeve Honey Harare City FC
* Chinembeza Munashe Harare City FC
* Chinembeza Munashe Harare City FC
* Colin Mujuru who has played for [[Harare City]] F.C
* Colin Mujuru who has played for [[Harare City]] F.C
|−
* Dhuwa
|+
* Dhuwa
|−
* Dzingai Dennis Dynamos FC
|+
* Dzingai Dennis Dynamos FC
* Jaravani Tafadzwa Border Strikers FC
* Jaravani Tafadzwa Border Strikers FC
|−
* Katsvairo Michel
|+
* Katsvairo Michel
* Maglasi Benson Harare City FC
* Maglasi Benson Harare City FC
* Makumbe Nigel FC Platinum
* Makumbe Nigel FC Platinum
|−
* Mandiranga Emmanuel
|+
* Mandiranga Emmanuel
|−
*
|+
* Wisdom
|−
* Nelson Meson Triangle FC
* Nelson Meson Triangle FC
|−
* Nyahunzvi Ben
|+
* Nyahunzvi Ben
|−
* Nyandoro Darryl
|+
* Nyandoro Darryl
|−
* Zvasiya Lincoln
|+
* Zvasiya Lincoln
* MEN: ZIFA DIVISION ONE
* MEN: ZIFA DIVISION ONE
* Chayambuka Bright Flame Lilly
* Chayambuka Bright Flame Lilly
Latest revision as of 15:29, 22 July 2020
Type
|Sports Academy
|Industry
|Sports
|Founded
|2001
|Founder
|Nigel Munyati and Marc Duvillard
|Headquarters
|Waterfalls, Harare
Area served
|Zimbabwe
|Products
|Training
|Website
|www
Aces Youth Soccer Academy(AYSA) is a sport and academic development institution for boys and girls aged between 10 and 18. The academy was founded by Nigel Munyati and Marc Duvillard, both accomplished soccer players and administrators with passion for soccer, and helping develop the youth.
Contents
Background
AYSA is the football development arm of the Aces Youth Sport & Soccer Foundation Trust (AYSSF). Since its establishment on February 7, 2001, the Academy has provided social development support for Zimbabwe’s disadvantaged children through sport and academic education. Many of the boys and girls were born into families affected by HIV/AIDS and extreme poverty.
Contact Information
Clubhouse
Address : 188-5thAvenue Parktown, Waterfalls Harare, Zimbabwe
Nigel Munyati
- 5 Woodholme Road
- Emerald Hill
- Harare, Zimbabwe
- Mobile+263 (77) 482-4183
- Email : nmunyati@aceszimbabwe.com
- nmunyati@gmail.com
Marc Duvillard
- 5 Sawley Close
- Marlborough
- Harare, Zimbabwe
- Mobile : +263 (71)240-2035
- Email : mduvillard@aceszimbabwe.com
- duna@icon.co.zw
Prominent AYSA Alumni
International
- Knowledge Musona - KAS Eupen (Belgium)
- Khama Billiat - Kaizer Chiefs FC (South Africa)
- George Chigova - Polokwane City FC (South Africa)
- Eric Chipeta - Al-Raed (Saudi Arabia)
- Luckson Kaisa - Orlando Pirates (Namibia)
- Walter Musona - Polokwane City FC (South Africa)
Local
- Silas Songani - FC Platinum
- Amidu Abbas Caps United FC
- Amidu Bret Chicken Inn Football Club
- Bernard Donovan Ngezi Platinum F.C.
- Chimutimunzeve Honey Harare City FC
- Chinembeza Munashe Harare City FC
- Colin Mujuru who has played for Harare City F.C
- Collins Dhuwa Triangle United Football Club
- Dzingai Dennis Dynamos FC
- Jaravani Tafadzwa Border Strikers FC
- Katsvairo Michel Highlanders Football Club
- Maglasi Benson Harare City FC
- Makumbe Nigel FC Platinum
- Mandiranga Emmanuel TelOne Football Club
- Mutasa Wisdom Harare City Football Club
- Nelson Meson Triangle FC
- Nyahunzvi Ben Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club
- Nyandoro Darryl Bulawayo City Football Club
- Zvasiya Lincoln CAPS United Football Club
- MEN: ZIFA DIVISION ONE
- Chayambuka Bright Flame Lilly
- Chinungo Tendai Black Mambas FC
- Dhlelelwa Tinashe Masvingo United
- Dongo Regis DSTV Rangers
- Kabanda Tinashe Mwenezana FC
- Kapumbu Ashiby DSTV Rangers
- Mapfumo Brian Yadah FC
- Matsangaisa Stephen Gunners FC
- Mhungu Edgar Herentials FC
- Mugabe Gift Commando Bullets
- Mukhahlera Tafadzwa Masvingo United
- Nyandoro Tichaona Mushowane FC
- Rusawo Herbert Black Rhinos FC
- WOMEN: NATIONAL LEAGUE
- Bepete Violet Black Rhinos Queens
- Bobo Glyds Blue Swallows Queens
- Chibanda Eunice Black Rhinos Queens
- Chiwandire Kudakwashe Cyclone Queens
- Kaitano Daisy Black Rhinos Queens
- Machingura Rufaro Black Rhinos Queens
- Master Esther Mufakose Queens
- Mlilo Emma Black Rhinos Queens
- Nyaumwe Marjory Flame Lilly Queens