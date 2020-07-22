Difference between revisions of "Aces Youth Soccer Academy"

Aces Youth Soccer Academy(AYSA) is a sport and academic development institution for boys and girls aged between 10 and 18. The academy was founded by Nigel Munyati and Marc Duvillard, both accomplished soccer players and administrators with passion for soccer, and helping develop the youth.

Background

AYSA is the football development arm of the Aces Youth Sport & Soccer Foundation Trust (AYSSF). Since its establishment on February 7, 2001, the Academy has provided social development support for Zimbabwe’s disadvantaged children through sport and academic education. Many of the boys and girls were born into families affected by HIV/AIDS and extreme poverty.





Clubhouse

Address : 188-5thAvenue Parktown, Waterfalls Harare, Zimbabwe

Nigel Munyati

5 Woodholme Road

Emerald Hill

Harare, Zimbabwe

Mobile+263 (77) 482-4183

Email : nmunyati@aceszimbabwe.com

nmunyati@gmail.com

Marc Duvillard

5 Sawley Close

Marlborough

Harare, Zimbabwe

Mobile : +263 (71)240-2035

Email : mduvillard@aceszimbabwe.com

duna@icon.co.zw

Prominent AYSA Alumni

International

Local