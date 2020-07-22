Difference between revisions of "Aces Youth Soccer Academy"

Aces Youth Soccer Academy
Type
Sports Academy
IndustrySports
Founded2001
FounderNigel Munyati and Marc Duvillard
HeadquartersWaterfalls, Harare
Area served
Zimbabwe
ProductsTraining
Websitewww.aceszimbabwe.com

Aces Youth Soccer Academy(AYSA) is a sport and academic development institution for boys and girls aged between 10 and 18. The academy was founded by Nigel Munyati and Marc Duvillard, both accomplished soccer players and administrators with passion for soccer, and helping develop the youth.

Background

AYSA is the football development arm of the Aces Youth Sport & Soccer Foundation Trust (AYSSF). Since its establishment on February 7, 2001, the Academy has provided social development support for Zimbabwe’s disadvantaged children through sport and academic education. Many of the boys and girls were born into families affected by HIV/AIDS and extreme poverty.


Contact Information

Clubhouse

Address : 188-5thAvenue Parktown, Waterfalls Harare, Zimbabwe

Nigel Munyati

  • 5 Woodholme Road
  • Emerald Hill
  • Harare, Zimbabwe
  • Mobile+263 (77) 482-4183
  • Email : nmunyati@aceszimbabwe.com
  • nmunyati@gmail.com

Marc Duvillard

  • 5 Sawley Close
  • Marlborough
  • Harare, Zimbabwe
  • Mobile : +263 (71)240-2035
  • Email : mduvillard@aceszimbabwe.com
  • duna@icon.co.zw

Prominent AYSA Alumni

International

Local

  • Silas Songani - FC Platinum
  • Amidu Abbas Caps United FC
  • Amidu Bret Chicken Inn Football Club
  • Bernard Donovan Ngezi Platinum F.C.
  • Chimutimunzeve Honey Harare City FC
  • Chinembeza Munashe Harare City FC
  • Colin Mujuru who has played for Harare City F.C
  • Collins Dhuwa Triangle United Football Club
  • Dzingai Dennis Dynamos FC
  • Jaravani Tafadzwa Border Strikers FC
  • Katsvairo Michel Highlanders Football Club
  • Maglasi Benson Harare City FC
  • Makumbe Nigel FC Platinum
  • Mandiranga Emmanuel TelOne Football Club
  • Mutasa Wisdom Harare City Football Club
  • Nelson Meson Triangle FC
  • Nyahunzvi Ben Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club
  • Nyandoro Darryl Bulawayo City Football Club
  • Zvasiya Lincoln CAPS United Football Club
  • MEN: ZIFA DIVISION ONE
  • Chayambuka Bright Flame Lilly
  • Chinungo Tendai Black Mambas FC
  • Dhlelelwa Tinashe Masvingo United
  • Dongo Regis DSTV Rangers
  • Kabanda Tinashe Mwenezana FC
  • Kapumbu Ashiby DSTV Rangers
  • Mapfumo Brian Yadah FC
  • Matsangaisa Stephen Gunners FC
  • Mhungu Edgar Herentials FC
  • Mugabe Gift Commando Bullets
  • Mukhahlera Tafadzwa Masvingo United
  • Nyandoro Tichaona Mushowane FC
  • Rusawo Herbert Black Rhinos FC
  • WOMEN: NATIONAL LEAGUE
  • Bepete Violet Black Rhinos Queens
  • Bobo Glyds Blue Swallows Queens
  • Chibanda Eunice Black Rhinos Queens
  • Chiwandire Kudakwashe Cyclone Queens
  • Kaitano Daisy Black Rhinos Queens
  • Machingura Rufaro Black Rhinos Queens
  • Master Esther Mufakose Queens
  • Mlilo Emma Black Rhinos Queens
  • Nyaumwe Marjory Flame Lilly Queens

References

