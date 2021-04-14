Difference between revisions of "Ackim Mhlanga"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Ackim Mhlanga''' is a Zimbabwean politician and the former member and Secretary-General of Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP). ==Career== ===Mthwakazi Republic Party=...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 18:
|Line 18:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Ackim Mhlanga, Ackim Mhlanga Mthwakazi, Ackim Mhlanga Biography
|keywords= Ackim Mhlanga, Ackim Mhlanga Mthwakazi, Ackim Mhlanga Biography
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
Latest revision as of 14:32, 14 April 2021
Ackim Mhlanga is a Zimbabwean politician and the former member and Secretary-General of Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP).
Career
Mthwakazi Republic Party
Mhlanga resigned from both his position and the party citing “irreconcilable differences” between him and the leadership.
He had served as MRP’s national secretary-general since March 2018. Mhlanga announced his resignation through a letter to the party’s national chairperson Mqondisi Ndebele.
In his resignation letter dated 13 April 2021, Mhlanga said he was unhappy that his repeated calls for transparency and accountability in the party were ignored by the party leadership. He said the party was being led by a few individuals who acted as if they were the party owners. He said that when he confronted Moyo with his issues, Moyo tried to have him expelled.[1]
References
- ↑ Mthwakazi Party SG Resigns Over ‘Irreconcilable Differences’ With Other Leaders, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: April 14, 2021, Retrieved: April 14, 2021