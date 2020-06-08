Difference between revisions of "Action Nyamukondiwa"

In July 2018, Action Nyamukondiwa was elected to Ward 9 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 678 votes.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Kadoma Municipality with 678 votes, beating Hadwork Berah of Zanu-PF with 408 votes, Erick Matsapa, independent with 31 votes, Charles Makanyisa of ZIPP with 30 votes, Eddlight Dekwe of PRC with 22 votes and Paradzayi Sajeni of UD MOVEMENT with 8 votes. [1]

