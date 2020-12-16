Difference between revisions of "Action Nyamukondiwa"

2018 – elected to Ward 9 [[Kadoma Municipality ]] with 678 votes, beating [[Hadwork Berah]] of Zanu-PF with 408 votes, [[Erick Matsapa]], independent with 31 votes, [[Charles Makanyisa]] of ZIPP with 30 votes, [[Eddlight Dekwe]] of PRC with 22 votes and [[Paradzayi Sajeni]] of UD MOVEMENT with 8 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

2018 – elected to Ward 9 [[Kadoma]] Municipality with 678 votes, beating [[Hadwork Berah]] of Zanu-PF with 408 votes, [[Erick Matsapa]], independent with 31 votes, [[Charles Makanyisa]] of ZIPP with 30 votes, [[Eddlight Dekwe]] of PRC with 22 votes and [[Paradzayi Sajeni]] of UD MOVEMENT with 8 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

