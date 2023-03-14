Difference between revisions of "Acts Plastic"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Acts Plastic''' recycles LDPE. See Recycle in Zimbabwe. <br/> ==Contact Details== '''Address:''' 93 Kelvn Road South, Graniteside, Harare. <br/> '''Phone:''' Mr...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 10:03, 14 March 2023
Acts Plastic recycles LDPE.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 93 Kelvn Road South, Graniteside, Harare.
Phone: Mr Muzenda - 0773 869343.
Email:
Website:
Materials
LDPE
2020 - ±4 tons