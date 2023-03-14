Pindula

Acts Plastic recycles LDPE.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: 93 Kelvn Road South, Graniteside, Harare.
Phone: Mr Muzenda - 0773 869343.
Email:
Website:

Materials

LDPE

2020 - ±4 tons

