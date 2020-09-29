Difference between revisions of "Acts of Parliament"
From Pindula
|
(Created page with "'''Acts of parliament''', sometimes referred to as primary legislation, are texts of law passed by the legislative body of a jurisdiction (often a parliament or council). In m...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 20:22, 29 September 2020
Acts of parliament, sometimes referred to as primary legislation, are texts of law passed by the legislative body of a jurisdiction (often a parliament or council). In most countries, acts of parliament begin as a bill, which the legislature votes on. Depending on the structure of government, this text may then by subject to assent or approval from the executive branch.