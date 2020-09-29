Difference between revisions of "Acts of Parliament"

Acts of parliament, sometimes referred to as primary legislation, are texts of law passed by the legislative body of a jurisdiction (often a parliament or council). In most countries, acts of parliament begin as a bill, which the legislature votes on. Depending on the structure of government, this text may then by subject to assent or approval from the executive branch.

