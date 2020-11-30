Chicksen was born on 27 September 1991 in Milton Keynes. Chicksen is of English, Zimbabwean and Chinese descent. Chicksen's mother is English and his father is from African Zimbabwe and Chinese heritage.

Chicksen was born on 27 September 1991 in Milton Keynes . .Chicksen is of English, Zimbabwean and Chinese descent. Chicksen's mother is English and his father is from African Zimbabwe and Chinese heritage.

'''Adam Thomas Chicksen''' is a football player who is of English, Zimbabwean and Chinese descent. He plays for Notts County an English National Conference League club. The defender received his first international call-up for [[Zimbabwe]] on the 13th of March 2018, which he qualified for through his father who is of Zimbabwean Heritage.

'''Adam Thomas Chicksen''' is a football player who is of English, Zimbabwean and Chinese descent. He plays for Bradford City a League One club. The defender received his first international call-up for [[Zimbabwe]] on the 13th of March 2018, which he qualified for through his father who is of Zimbabwean Heritage.



Adam Thomas Chicksen is a football player who is of English, Zimbabwean and Chinese descent. He plays for Notts County an English National Conference League club. The defender received his first international call-up for Zimbabwe on the 13th of March 2018, which he qualified for through his father who is of Zimbabwean Heritage.

Background

Chicksen was born on 27 September 1991 in Milton Keynes. Chicksen is of English, Zimbabwean and Chinese descent. Chicksen's mother is English and his father is from African Zimbabwe and Chinese heritage.

Career

Chicksen made his professional debut aged 16 while at Milton Keynes Dons. He became the first player from the Milton Keynes area to represent the Dons. The defender played at the Northern Commercials Stadium for three separate clubs - Gillingham, Fleetwood Town and Charlton Athletic. Along with loan spells with Gillingham and Fleetwood, Chicksen has also played on loan at Leyton Orient during his time at Brighton. He played twenty-five times for Charlton Athletic last season, scoring in the Addick's impressive 5-1 victory at Bristol Rovers. Chicksen has played in the Sky Bet Championship and League One Play-Offs during his career so far. Chicksen signed for League One club Bradford City on 19 June 2017 on a two-year contract. [1]

Teams Played For

2006–2008 Milton Keynes Dons

2008–2013 Milton Keynes Dons

2012 → Leyton Orient (loan) 3

2013–2016 Brighton & Hove Albion

2014 → Gillingham (loan)

2015 → Fleetwood Town (loan)

2015 → Leyton Orient (loan)

2016 → Gillingham (loan)

2016–2017 Charlton Athletic

2017–2019 Bradford City

Zimbabwe Call-Up

In March 2018, Chicksen was called to be part of the Zimbabwe National Team in a four-nation invitational tournament in Zambia. The defender qualifies to play for the Warriors as his father is from Harare. The competition, which included Angola, South Africa and the hosts Zambia, was from 22nd to the 25th of March 2018. [2]

After the tournament, Chicksen said he wanted to play on Zimbabwean ground,

“The one thing I’m itching to do now is to play in front of the fans at home and hopefully we can give them a Warrior-like performance they deserve,”“I’m sure the fans will be there in their numbers, supporting as they were for this tournament. I thought how we played as a team we set out to go for our opponents — I enjoy that. “I’m a very driven, hungry, passionate person that only works for the team, not as an individual. And will never stop trying to improve myself and the people around me. I love this sport and hopefully can entertain the fans, but also show I will give everything all the time,”Chicksen itching to play on home soil