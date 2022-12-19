Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Adam Chimwamurombe"

Page Discussion
 
Line 101: Line 101:
  
 
==Political career==
 
==Political career==
*Between 1978-1979 Chimwamurombe was a war collaborator when he was at [[Cyrene Secondary Scool]]  
+
* Between '''1978-1979''' '''Chimwamurombe''' was a war collaborator when he was at [[Cyrene Secondary School]]  
*1979 skipped the Zimbabwean border into Botswana to join the liberation struggle but it was not meant to be as he was put into a refugee camp because of the seize-fire.  
+
* '''1979''' skipped the border into Botswana to join the liberation struggle ([[Second Chimurenga]]) but was put into a refugee camp because of the cease-fire.  
*After independence he participated in a number of events as a [[ZANU]].  
+
* After independence he participated in a number of [[ZANU]] events.  
*At the moment he is affiliated to [[ZLWACO]] and is the transport manager for Chipinge District
+
* At the moment he is affiliated to [[ZLWACO]] and is the transport manager for [[Chipinge]] District.
*Contested in the July 2018 elections and lost to [[Sibonile Nyamudeza]]
+
 
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Chipinge]] West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* '''Adam Chimwamurombe''' of Zanu PF with 6 717 votes or 50.44 percent,
 +
* [[Sibonile Nyamudeza]] of MDC–T with 5 756 votes or 43.22 percent,
 +
* [[Dingani Dhliwayo]] of MDC–N with 582 votes or 4.37 percent,
 +
* 2 others with 262 votes or 1.97 percent.
 +
'''Total''' '''11 955 votes'''
 +
 
 +
* Contested in the July 2018 elections and lost to [[Sibonile Nyamudeza]]
 +
 
  
  
Line 119: Line 128:
 
|description=
 
|description=
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
 +
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
 +
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
 +
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
  
 
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
 
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]

Latest revision as of 12:36, 19 December 2022

Adam Chimwamurombe
BornAdama Chimwamurombe
(1963-10-09) October 9, 1963 (age 59)
Kwekwe
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleHonorable Member of Parliament
Political partyZimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front


Adam Chimwamurombe is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Chipinge West constituency. He contested for the same position in the July 2018 elections and lost to Sibonile Nyamudeza of MDC Alliance.

Background

Adama Chimwamurombe was born on 10/09/1963 in Kwekwe.

Articles You Might Like

Political career

  • Between 1978-1979 Chimwamurombe was a war collaborator when he was at Cyrene Secondary School
  • 1979 skipped the border into Botswana to join the liberation struggle (Second Chimurenga) but was put into a refugee camp because of the cease-fire.
  • After independence he participated in a number of ZANU events.
  • At the moment he is affiliated to ZLWACO and is the transport manager for Chipinge District.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge West returned to Parliament:

  • Adam Chimwamurombe of Zanu PF with 6 717 votes or 50.44 percent,
  • Sibonile Nyamudeza of MDC–T with 5 756 votes or 43.22 percent,
  • Dingani Dhliwayo of MDC–N with 582 votes or 4.37 percent,
  • 2 others with 262 votes or 1.97 percent.

Total 11 955 votes

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Adam_Chimwamurombe&oldid=121916"