In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Chipinge]] West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Adam Chimwamurombe is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Chipinge West constituency. He contested for the same position in the July 2018 elections and lost to Sibonile Nyamudeza of MDC Alliance.

Background

Adama Chimwamurombe was born on 10/09/1963 in Kwekwe.

Political career

Between 1978-1979 Chimwamurombe was a war collaborator when he was at Cyrene Secondary School

was a war collaborator when he was at Cyrene Secondary School 1979 skipped the border into Botswana to join the liberation struggle (Second Chimurenga) but was put into a refugee camp because of the cease-fire.

skipped the border into Botswana to join the liberation struggle (Second Chimurenga) but was put into a refugee camp because of the cease-fire. After independence he participated in a number of ZANU events.

At the moment he is affiliated to ZLWACO and is the transport manager for Chipinge District.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge West returned to Parliament:

Adam Chimwamurombe of Zanu PF with 6 717 votes or 50.44 percent,

of Zanu PF with 6 717 votes or 50.44 percent, Sibonile Nyamudeza of MDC–T with 5 756 votes or 43.22 percent,

Dingani Dhliwayo of MDC–N with 582 votes or 4.37 percent,

2 others with 262 votes or 1.97 percent.

Total 11 955 votes