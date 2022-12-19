Difference between revisions of "Adam Chimwamurombe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 101:
|Line 101:
==Political career==
==Political career==
|−
*Between 1978-1979 Chimwamurombe was a war collaborator when he was at [[Cyrene Secondary
|+
* Between 1978-1979Chimwamurombewas a war collaborator when he was at [[Cyrene Secondary ]]
|−
*1979 skipped the
|+
* 1979skipped the border into Botswana to join the liberation struggle but was put into a refugee camp because of the -fire.
|−
*After independence he participated in a number of
|+
* After independence he participated in a number of [[ZANU]] .
|−
*At the moment he is affiliated to [[ZLWACO]] and is the transport manager for Chipinge District
|+
* At the moment he is affiliated to [[ZLWACO]] and is the transport manager for ChipingeDistrict
|−
*Contested in the July 2018 elections and lost to [[Sibonile Nyamudeza]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
* Contested in the July 2018 elections and lost to [[Sibonile Nyamudeza]]
|+
|Line 119:
|Line 128:
|description=
|description=
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 12:36, 19 December 2022
|Adam Chimwamurombe
|Born
|Adama Chimwamurombe
October 9, 1963
Kwekwe
|Occupation
|Title
|Honorable Member of Parliament
|Political party
|Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
Adam Chimwamurombe is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Chipinge West constituency. He contested for the same position in the July 2018 elections and lost to Sibonile Nyamudeza of MDC Alliance.
Background
Adama Chimwamurombe was born on 10/09/1963 in Kwekwe.
Political career
- Between 1978-1979 Chimwamurombe was a war collaborator when he was at Cyrene Secondary School
- 1979 skipped the border into Botswana to join the liberation struggle (Second Chimurenga) but was put into a refugee camp because of the cease-fire.
- After independence he participated in a number of ZANU events.
- At the moment he is affiliated to ZLWACO and is the transport manager for Chipinge District.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge West returned to Parliament:
- Adam Chimwamurombe of Zanu PF with 6 717 votes or 50.44 percent,
- Sibonile Nyamudeza of MDC–T with 5 756 votes or 43.22 percent,
- Dingani Dhliwayo of MDC–N with 582 votes or 4.37 percent,
- 2 others with 262 votes or 1.97 percent.
Total 11 955 votes
- Contested in the July 2018 elections and lost to Sibonile Nyamudeza