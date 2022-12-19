Difference between revisions of "Adam Chimwamurombe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 83:
|Line 83:
|−
'''Adam Chimwamurombe''' is a
|+
'''Adam Chimwamurombe''' is a politician was member of parliamentfor [[ChipingeWest] constituency. He contested for the same position in the July 2018elections and lost to [[Sibonile Nyamudeza]] of MDC Alliance.
|−
==
|+
====
|−
|+
1963in [[Kwekwe]].
|−
|+
==
|−
|+
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
==
|+
====
* Between '''1978-1979''' '''Chimwamurombe''' was a war collaborator when he was at [[Cyrene Secondary School]]
* Between '''1978-1979''' '''Chimwamurombe''' was a war collaborator when he was at [[Cyrene Secondary School]]
* '''1979''' skipped the border into Botswana to join the liberation struggle ([[Second Chimurenga]]) but was put into a refugee camp because of the cease-fire.
* '''1979''' skipped the border into Botswana to join the liberation struggle ([[Second Chimurenga]]) but was put into a refugee camp because of the cease-fire.
|Line 115:
|Line 106:
* Contested in the July 2018 elections and lost to [[Sibonile Nyamudeza]]
* Contested in the July 2018 elections and lost to [[Sibonile Nyamudeza]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Line 123:
|Line 119:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=Adam Chimwamurombe
|titlemode=replace
|titlemode=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords=,Chipinge,
|description=
|description=
}}
}}
|−
|−
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 12:51, 19 December 2022
|Adam Chimwamurombe
|Born
|Adama Chimwamurombe
October 9, 1963
Kwekwe
|Occupation
|Title
|Honorable Member of Parliament
|Political party
|Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
Adam Chimwamurombe is a politician and was member of parliament for Chipinge West] constituency. He contested for the same position in the July 2018 elections and lost to Sibonile Nyamudeza of MDC Alliance.
Personal Details
Born: 9 October 1963 in Kwekwe.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
- Between 1978-1979 Chimwamurombe was a war collaborator when he was at Cyrene Secondary School
- 1979 skipped the border into Botswana to join the liberation struggle (Second Chimurenga) but was put into a refugee camp because of the cease-fire.
- After independence he participated in a number of ZANU events.
- At the moment he is affiliated to ZLWACO and is the transport manager for Chipinge District.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge West returned to Parliament:
- Adam Chimwamurombe of Zanu PF with 6 717 votes or 50.44 percent,
- Sibonile Nyamudeza of MDC–T with 5 756 votes or 43.22 percent,
- Dingani Dhliwayo of MDC–N with 582 votes or 4.37 percent,
- 2 others with 262 votes or 1.97 percent.
Total 11 955 votes
- Contested in the July 2018 elections and lost to Sibonile Nyamudeza