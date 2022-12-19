Pindula

Adam Chimwamurombe is a politician and was member of parliament for Chipinge West] constituency. He contested for the same position in the July 2018 elections and lost to Sibonile Nyamudeza of MDC Alliance.  
  
==Background==
==Personal Details==
Adama Chimwamurombe was born on 10/09/1963 in [[Kwekwe]].  
Born: 9 October 1963 in Kwekwe.
  
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
==Political career==
==Service/Career==
 
Events
  
Further Reading
References

  
  
Line 123: Line 119:
  
 
Adam Chimwamurombe
BornAdama Chimwamurombe
(1963-10-09) October 9, 1963 (age 59)
Kwekwe
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleHonorable Member of Parliament
Political partyZimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front


Adam Chimwamurombe is a politician and was member of parliament for Chipinge West] constituency. He contested for the same position in the July 2018 elections and lost to Sibonile Nyamudeza of MDC Alliance.

Personal Details

Born: 9 October 1963 in Kwekwe.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

  • Between 1978-1979 Chimwamurombe was a war collaborator when he was at Cyrene Secondary School
  • 1979 skipped the border into Botswana to join the liberation struggle (Second Chimurenga) but was put into a refugee camp because of the cease-fire.
  • After independence he participated in a number of ZANU events.
  • At the moment he is affiliated to ZLWACO and is the transport manager for Chipinge District.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge West returned to Parliament:

  • Adam Chimwamurombe of Zanu PF with 6 717 votes or 50.44 percent,
  • Sibonile Nyamudeza of MDC–T with 5 756 votes or 43.22 percent,
  • Dingani Dhliwayo of MDC–N with 582 votes or 4.37 percent,
  • 2 others with 262 votes or 1.97 percent.

Total 11 955 votes

Events

Further Reading

References

