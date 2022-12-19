|title= All you NEED TO KNOW about Adam Chimwamurombe - Pindula

* '''1979''' skipped the border into Botswana to join the liberation struggle ([[Second Chimurenga]]) but was put into a refugee camp because of the cease-fire.

* Between '''1978-1979''' '''Chimwamurombe''' was a war collaborator when he was at [[Cyrene Secondary School]]

'''Adam Chimwamurombe''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Chipinge West ] ] constituency. He contested for the same position in the July 2018 elections and lost to [[Sibonile Nyamudeza]] of MDC Alliance.



Personal Details

Born: 9 October 1963 in Kwekwe.



School / Education

Service/Career

skipped the border into Botswana to join the liberation struggle (Second Chimurenga) but was put into a refugee camp because of the cease-fire. After independence he participated in a number of ZANU events.

At the moment he is affiliated to ZLWACO and is the transport manager for Chipinge District.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge West returned to Parliament:

Adam Chimwamurombe of Zanu PF with 6 717 votes or 50.44 percent,

of Zanu PF with 6 717 votes or 50.44 percent, Sibonile Nyamudeza of MDC–T with 5 756 votes or 43.22 percent,

Dingani Dhliwayo of MDC–N with 582 votes or 4.37 percent,

2 others with 262 votes or 1.97 percent.

Total 11 955 votes

Events

Further Reading