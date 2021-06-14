|description= Adam Mapani is a Zimbabwean born opthalmology nurse based in the United Kingdom. Mapani was the first Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust ophthalmology nurse consultant.

[[File:Adam Mapani.jpg|thumb|Adam Mapani]] '''Adam Mapani''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] born opthalmology nurse based in the United Kingdom. Mapani was the first Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust ophthalmology nurse consultant.

Background

Wife

Adam Mapani is married to Rutenda.

Children

Mapani and his wife have two daughters Shanna and Naila.

Career

Mapani leads the Medical Retina nursing team at Moorfields, which puts him at the forefront of developing practice in a wide range of clinical and organisational areas.

Adam Mapani has trained allied healthcare professionals at Moorfields, UCL and internationally in South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Europe, Zimbabwe, Uganda and Kenya. He is the current co-chair for the national and international preceptorships on delivery of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapy at Moorfields.

Mapani is the founder and chairman of the United Kingdom Intravitreal Injection Group (UKIVT Group) for allied healthcare professionals in Ophthalmology administering injections. He has spoken both nationally and internationally and has published papers in peer-review journals.

He pioneered the first nurse-led Diabetes Secondary assessment clinics, innovative pathways for AMD and virtual digital enhanced clinics.[1]

Awards

Mapani led his team to win a Macular Society award for the Best Clinical Service category. In 2017 he was announced the winner of the UK Ophthalmology Honours awards: Outstanding Ophthalmology Nurse. In 2019 The Ophthalmologist Power list, mentors category Top Ten.[1]

In June 2021 he received a Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for “services to ophthalmology”.[2]