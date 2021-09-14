Adam Molai is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, founder and chairman of Pacific Cigarette. He also has companies in property development, retail, farming, transport and logistics, petroleum/lubricants, and mining and commodities.

Education

Adam attended Peterhouse Boys and then served his articles with Ernst & Young - Zimbabwe, before proceeding to the University of Buckingham in the UK where he graduated with a business degree. He then went to Lakehead University in Canada, where he obtained a first-class degree in Commerce.[1]

Career

Upon returning to Zimbabwe, Adam ventured into the retail and petroleum sectors, before turning his attention to the tobacco sector. Noting the lack of significant indigenous players in the tobacco value-chain, he was instrumental in the establishment of the tobacco contract-growing scheme that enabled over 75 000 small-scale farmers to enter Zimbabwe’s lucrative tobacco sector. In 2002, he started Pacific Cigarette company, which has grown over the past years to become one of only two significant African-owned cigarette manufacturers in the world. Savanna Tobacco now has a considerable share of the Zimbabwean market and a growing presence in regional markets.

Adam’s entrepreneurial ventures incorporate tobacco, retail, farming, transport and logistics, petroleum/lubricants, property development, and mining and commodities. He sits on various boards, including the National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board, which is responsible for the formulation and implementation of Zimbabwe’s empowerment policies.

Events

He is mentioned on p28 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 4 The Cigarette Cartels.

Pacific Cigarette Company (PCC) is owned by Adam Molai, Robert Mugabe’s nephew-in-law and a Chinese state-owned cigarette manufacturing company. (Nyayaya, K. 2018. Chinese tobacco giant enters Zim market. The Standard, 9 December 2018)

Companies

Pacific Cigarette

Housing Corporation Zimbabwe

Videos

Corruption Allegations

In July 2018, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission was reported to be in a process to arrest Molai over allegations that he fraudulently received $16 million from the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) in a housing project by one of his companies called Housing Corporation Zimbabwe.[2]

Adam Molai Foundation

Molai has a non-profit, Adam Molai Foundation, which does humanitarian work in Zimbabwe. The foundation is one of the companies that responded with aid following the Cyclone Idai destruction.

Personal Life

Molai is married to Zimbabwe former president Robert Mugabe's niece Sandra Mugabe.