Difference between revisions of "Adam Molai"
|
SoulKabweza (talk | contribs)
|
m
|Line 80:
|Line 80:
| footnotes =
| footnotes =
}}
}}
|−
'''Adam Molai''' is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur
|+
'''Adam Molai''' is a Zimbabwean entrepreneurfounder and chairman of [[Pacific Cigarette]]. He also has companies in property development, retail, farming, transport and logistics, petroleum/lubricants, and mining and commodities
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
.
==Companies==
==Companies==
Revision as of 15:35, 22 May 2020
|Adam Molai
|Known for
|Pacific Cigarette
Adam Molai is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, founder and chairman of Pacific Cigarette. He also has companies in property development, retail, farming, transport and logistics, petroleum/lubricants, and mining and commodities.
Contents
Education
Adam served his articles with Ernst & Young - Zimbabwe, before proceeding to the University of Buckingham in the UK where he graduated with a business degree. He then went to Lakehead University in Canada, where he obtained a first-class degree in Commerce.[1]
Career
Upon returning to Zimbabwe, Adam ventured into the retail and petroleum sectors, before turning his attention to the tobacco sector. Noting the lack of significant indigenous players in the tobacco value-chain, he was instrumental in the establishment of the tobacco contract-growing scheme that enabled over 75 000 small-scale farmers to enter Zimbabwe’s lucrative tobacco sector. In 2002, he started Pacific Cigarette company, which has grown over the past years to become one of only two significant African-owned cigarette manufacturers in the world. Savanna Tobacco now has a considerable share of the Zimbabwean market and a growing presence in regional markets.
Adam’s entrepreneurial ventures incorporate tobacco, retail, farming, transport and logistics, petroleum/lubricants, property development, and mining and commodities. He sits on various boards, including the National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board, which is responsible for the formulation and implementation of Zimbabwe’s empowerment policies.
Companies
- Pacific Cigarette
- Housing Corporation Zimbabwe
Videos
Corruption Allegations
In July 2018, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission was reported to be in a process to arrest Molai over allegations that he fraudulently received $16 million from the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) in a housing project by one of his companies called Housing Corporation Zimbabwe.[2]
Adam Molai Foundation
Molai has a non-profit, Adam Molai Foundation, which does humanitarian work in Zimbabwe. The foundation is one of the companies that responded with aid following the Cyclone Idai destruction.
Personal Life
Molai is married to Zimbabwe former president Robert Mugabe's niece Sandra Mugabe.
Refrences
- ↑ [1], Pacific Cigarette, Accessed: 22 May, 2020
- ↑ ZACC goes after businessman Adam Molai, Business Daily, Published: 27 July 2019, Retrieved: 5 August 2019