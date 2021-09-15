Pindula

'''Adam "Adamski" Ndlovu''' was a former Zimbabwean footballer and sports personality who played for a number of local and foreign clubs including [[Highlanders Football Club]] as well as the [[Zimbabwe National Soccer Team]].He was involved in a car accident which claimed his life in 2012.<ref name="Herald"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/adam-ndlovu-dies-peter-injured-in-tragic-crash/], ''The Herald, Published: 16 December, 2012, Accessed: 26 October, 2017''</ref>
'''Adam "Adamski" Ndlovu''' was a former Zimbabwean footballer and sports personality who played for a number of local and foreign clubs including [[Highlanders Football Club]] as well as the [[Zimbabwe National Soccer Team]]. He was involved in a car accident which claimed his life in 2012. <ref name="Herald"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/adam-ndlovu-dies-peter-injured-in-tragic-crash/], ''The Herald, Published: 16 December, 2012, Accessed: 26 October, 2017''</ref>
  
 
Adam Ndlovu was born on 26 June 1970.
Born: '''26 June 1970'''. <br/>
Education: [[Mzilikazi Secondary School]]. <br/>
  
 
Ndlovu was part of the [[Warriors]]'s team that played in the 2004 AFCON finals held in Tunisia. The team was coached by veteran football legend [[Sunday Chidzambwa]] and captained by the heroic [[Peter Ndlovu]]. He played as a striker in a team that included football legends such as Peter Ndlovu, [[Lazarus Muhoni]], [[Wilfred Mugeyi]] and [[Kaitano Tembo]].
Ndlovu was part of the [[Warriors]]'s team that played in the '''2004''' AFCON finals held in Tunisia. The team was coached by veteran football legend [[Sunday Chidzambwa]] and captained by the heroic [[Peter Ndlovu]]. He played as a striker in a team that included football legends such as brother [[Peter Ndlovu]], [[Lazarus Muhoni]], [[Wilfred Mugeyi]] and [[Kaitano Tembo]].
  
 
Line 110: Line 111:
  
 
On 16 December 2012 Peter and Adam Ndlovu were on their way to a friendly soccer match pitting Highlanders Legends and the Victoria Falls Social Soccer League select team when a front tyre of the  BMW X5 they were driving burst and the car veered off-road. It was reported that Adam Ndlovu died on the way to the hospital and his brother sustained injuries. A woman identified as Nomqele Tshili (24), who was also in the same vehicle, died in the crash. At the time of his death Adam was coaching [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] team [[Chicken Inn Football Club]], based in [[Bulawayo]]. The former Highlanders and Moroka Swallows striker was buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery.
On '''16 December 2012''' Peter and Adam Ndlovu were on their way to a friendly football match pitting Highlanders Legends and the Victoria Falls Social Soccer League select team when a front tyre of the  BMW X5 they were driving burst and the car veered off-road. It was reported that '''Adam Ndlovu''' died on the way to the hospital and his brother sustained injuries. A woman identified as Nomqele Tshili (24), who was also in the same vehicle, died in the crash. At the time of his death Adam was coaching [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] team [[Chicken Inn Football Club]], based in [[Bulawayo]]. The former Highlanders and Moroka Swallows striker was buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery.
  
 
Line 147: Line 148:
 
|description=
 
|description=
 
}}
 
}}
[[Category:Former Footballers]]
[[Category:Football Coaches]]
[[Category:Former Footballers]]
[[Category:Football Coaches]]
[[Category:Former Footballers]]
[[Category:Football Coaches]]
  
 
Adam Ndlovu
Adam Ndhlovu.jpg
BornAdam Ndlovu
(1970-06-26) June 26, 1970 (age 51)
Bulawayo
DiedDecember 16, 2012(2012-12-16) (aged 42)
Victoria Falls
Cause of deathRoad Accident
Resting placeLady Stanley Cemetery
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwean
Occupation
  • Football Personality
Years active1990s-2013
Known for
Notable workLed Chicken Inn Football Club into the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League
Home townBulawayo
RelativesPeter Ndlovu, Madinda Ndlovu

Adam "Adamski" Ndlovu was a former Zimbabwean footballer and sports personality who played for a number of local and foreign clubs including Highlanders Football Club as well as the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team. He was involved in a car accident which claimed his life in 2012. [1]

Background

Born: 26 June 1970.
Education: Mzilikazi Secondary School.

Career

Ndlovu was part of the Warriors's team that played in the 2004 AFCON finals held in Tunisia. The team was coached by veteran football legend Sunday Chidzambwa and captained by the heroic Peter Ndlovu. He played as a striker in a team that included football legends such as brother Peter Ndlovu, Lazarus Muhoni, Wilfred Mugeyi and Kaitano Tembo.

Successes

He scored seven goals in 23 games at Moroka Swallows but played such a key role in getting his teammates to play with his ability to hold up the ball and make intelligent runs that he opened up the most compact of defences.

Awards

Teams Played For

Death

On 16 December 2012 Peter and Adam Ndlovu were on their way to a friendly football match pitting Highlanders Legends and the Victoria Falls Social Soccer League select team when a front tyre of the BMW X5 they were driving burst and the car veered off-road. It was reported that Adam Ndlovu died on the way to the hospital and his brother sustained injuries. A woman identified as Nomqele Tshili (24), who was also in the same vehicle, died in the crash. At the time of his death Adam was coaching Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League team Chicken Inn Football Club, based in Bulawayo. The former Highlanders and Moroka Swallows striker was buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery.

Pictures

Images adam.jpg



References

  1. [1], The Herald, Published: 16 December, 2012, Accessed: 26 October, 2017
