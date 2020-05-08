Difference between revisions of "Adam Ndlovu"
|
m (→Death)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 89:
|Line 89:
==Career==
==Career==
|−
Ndlovu was part of the
|+
Ndlovu was part of the 's team that played in the 2004 AFCON finals held in Tunisia. The team was coached by veteran football legend [[Sunday Chidzambwa]] and captained by the heroic [[Peter Ndlovu]]. He played as a striker in a team that included football legends such as Peter Ndlovu, [[Lazarus Muhoni]], [[Wilfred Mugeyi]] and [[Kaitano Tembo]].
|−
==Successes==
==Successes==
|Line 97:
|Line 96:
==Death==
==Death==
On 16 December 2012 Peter and Adam Ndlovu were on their way to a friendly soccer match pitting Highlanders Legends and the Victoria Falls Social Soccer League select team when a front tyre of the BMW X5 they were driving burst and the car veered off-road. It was reported that Adam Ndlovu died on the way to the hospital and his brother sustained injuries.
On 16 December 2012 Peter and Adam Ndlovu were on their way to a friendly soccer match pitting Highlanders Legends and the Victoria Falls Social Soccer League select team when a front tyre of the BMW X5 they were driving burst and the car veered off-road. It was reported that Adam Ndlovu died on the way to the hospital and his brother sustained injuries.
|−
A woman identified as Nomqele Tshili (24), who was also in the same vehicle, died in the crash.<ref name="HF">{{cite web |author =Patrick Chitumba |date = December 16, 2012 |title =Adam Ndlovu dies, Peter injured in tragic crash|work =The Herald |publisher = |url = http://www.herald.co.zw/adam-ndlovu-dies-peter-injured-in-tragic-crash/|accessdate = October 27, 2017 |quote = }}</ref>At the time of his death Adam was
|+
A woman identified as Nomqele Tshili (24), who was also in the same vehicle, died in the crash.<ref name="HF">{{cite web |author =Patrick Chitumba |date = December 16, 2012 |title =Adam Ndlovu dies, Peter injured in tragic crash|work =The Herald |publisher = |url = http://www.herald.co.zw/adam-ndlovu-dies-peter-injured-in-tragic-crash/|accessdate = October 27, 2017 |quote = }}</ref>At the time of his death Adam was coaching Zimbabwe Premier Leagueteam [[Chicken Inn ]], based in Bulawayo. The former Highlanders and Moroka Swallows striker was buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery.
==Pictures==
==Pictures==
Revision as of 18:20, 8 May 2020
|Adam Ndlovu
|Born
|Bulawayo
|Residence
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|
|Years active
|1990s-2013
|Known for
|
Adam "Adamski" Ndlovu was a former Zimbabwean footballer and sports personality who played for a number of local and foreign clubs including Highlanders Football Club as well as the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team.He was involved in a car accident which claimed his life in 2012.[1]
Background
Adam Ndlovu was born on 26 June 1970.
Career
Ndlovu was part of the Warriors's team that played in the 2004 AFCON finals held in Tunisia. The team was coached by veteran football legend Sunday Chidzambwa and captained by the heroic Peter Ndlovu. He played as a striker in a team that included football legends such as Peter Ndlovu, Lazarus Muhoni, Wilfred Mugeyi and Kaitano Tembo.
Successes
He scored seven goals in 23 games at Moroka Swallows but played such a key role in getting his teammates to play with his ability to hold up the ball and make intelligent runs that he opened up the most compact of defences.
Death
On 16 December 2012 Peter and Adam Ndlovu were on their way to a friendly soccer match pitting Highlanders Legends and the Victoria Falls Social Soccer League select team when a front tyre of the BMW X5 they were driving burst and the car veered off-road. It was reported that Adam Ndlovu died on the way to the hospital and his brother sustained injuries. A woman identified as Nomqele Tshili (24), who was also in the same vehicle, died in the crash.[1]At the time of his death Adam was coaching Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League team Chicken Inn Football Club, based in Bulawayo. The former Highlanders and Moroka Swallows striker was buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery.
Pictures
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Patrick Chitumba (December 16, 2012). "Adam Ndlovu dies, Peter injured in tragic crash = The Herald". Retrieved October 26, 2017.Page Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css has no content. Cite error: Invalid
<ref>tag; name "HF" defined multiple times with different content