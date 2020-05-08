A woman identified as Nomqele Tshili (24), who was also in the same vehicle, died in the crash. <ref name="HF">{{cite web |author =Patrick Chitumba |date = December 16, 2012 |title =Adam Ndlovu dies, Peter injured in tragic crash|work =The Herald |publisher = |url = http://www.herald.co.zw/adam-ndlovu-dies-peter-injured-in-tragic-crash/|accessdate = October 27, 2017 |quote = }}</ref> At the time of his death Adam was coaching [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] team [[Chicken Inn Football Club]], based in [[Bulawayo]]. The former Highlanders and Moroka Swallows striker was buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery.

'''Adam "Adamski" Ndlovu''' was a former Zimbabwean footballer and sports personality who played for a number of local and foreign clubs including [[Highlanders Football Club]] as well as the [[Zimbabwe National Soccer Team]].He was involved in a car accident which claimed his life in 2012.<ref name=" Herald "> [https ://www.herald.co.zw/adam-ndlovu-dies-peter-injured-in-tragic-crash/ ], ''The Herald, Published: 16 December, 2012, Accessed: 26 October, 2017 '' </ref>

Background

Adam Ndlovu was born on 26 June 1970.

Career

Ndlovu was part of the Warriors's team that played in the 2004 AFCON finals held in Tunisia. The team was coached by veteran football legend Sunday Chidzambwa and captained by the heroic Peter Ndlovu. He played as a striker in a team that included football legends such as Peter Ndlovu, Lazarus Muhoni, Wilfred Mugeyi and Kaitano Tembo.

Successes

He scored seven goals in 23 games at Moroka Swallows but played such a key role in getting his teammates to play with his ability to hold up the ball and make intelligent runs that he opened up the most compact of defences.

Awards

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League winner x3 (1993, 2001 and 2002 with Highlanders Football Club)

Zimbabwe Independence Trophy x2 (2001 and 2002 with Highlanders)

Dairibord Charity Shield (2001 with Highlanders)

BP Cup (1994 with Highlanders)

2010 ZIFA Southern Region Division One winner (Coach of Chicken Inn Football Club)

Teams Played For

Highlanders Football Club,

SC Kriens,

SR Delémont,

FC Zürich,

Moroka Swallows (SA),

Dynamos (SA) and

Free State Stars (SA)

Death

On 16 December 2012 Peter and Adam Ndlovu were on their way to a friendly soccer match pitting Highlanders Legends and the Victoria Falls Social Soccer League select team when a front tyre of the BMW X5 they were driving burst and the car veered off-road. It was reported that Adam Ndlovu died on the way to the hospital and his brother sustained injuries. A woman identified as Nomqele Tshili (24), who was also in the same vehicle, died in the crash. At the time of his death Adam was coaching Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League team Chicken Inn Football Club, based in Bulawayo. The former Highlanders and Moroka Swallows striker was buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery.

