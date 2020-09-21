Difference between revisions of "Addmore Demba"

In July 2018, Addmore Demba was elected to Ward 16 Masvingo RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1254 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Masvingo RDC with 1254 votes, beating Last Jazi of Zanu-PF with 849 votes, Isaac Muchato of PRC with 57 votes and Peter Muperi of BZA with 50 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

