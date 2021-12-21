In July 2018, Addmore Sanyika was elected to Ward 3 Goromonzi RDC, for PRC with 1247 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Goromonzi RDC with 1247 votes, beating Precious Netsai Bopoto of MDC Alliance with 771 votes, and Brighton Sanyika of Zanu PF with 113 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

