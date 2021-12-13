In November 2021, she won the Megafest Outstanding Public Service award.<ref name="ZBC">[https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/zbc-ceo-honoured-for-sterling-work-in-transforming-the-national-broadcaster/ ZBC CEO honoured for sterling work in transforming the national broadcaster], ''ZBC'', Published: November 12, 2021, Retrieved: December 13, 2021</ref>

In June 2021, Chikunguru was appointed [[ZBC]] CEO.<ref name="BT">[https://businesstimes.co.zw/chikunguru-appointed-zbc-chief-executive-officer/ Chikunguru appointed ZBC chief executive officer], ''Business Times'', Published: June 9, 2021, Retrieved: June 9, 2021</ref> Her appointment was with effect from Wednesday 9 June 2021.

In June 2021, Chikunguru was appointed [[ZBC]] CEO.<ref name="BT">[https://businesstimes.co.zw/chikunguru-appointed-zbc-chief-executive-officer/ Chikunguru appointed ZBC chief executive officer], ''Business Times'', Published: June 9, 2021, Retrieved: June 9, 2021</ref> Her appointment was with effect from Wednesday 9 June 2021.

Adelaide Chikunguru is a Zimbabwean business executive and football administrator. She was Tongaat Hullets Corporate Affairs Manager and Triangle United Football Club's President.[1]

In June 2021 she was appointed CEO of ZBC.

Education

After completing her schooling at Regina Mundi High School, she enrolled for a Bachelor of Social Science. She further augmented her studies with a BSc (Hons) in Media and Society Studies in 2003 and an MSc in Media and Society Studies in 2008 from the Midlands State University.[2]

Career

Prior to joining Tongaat Hulett’s Zimbabwean operations, Adelaide was employed by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) and Mike Hamilton Public Relations Consultants. Her experience also included a three-year period as the Corporate Relations Executive for NetOne Zimbabwe (2006 to 2007) and from 2008 to 2010 at Ogilvy & Mather (Tanzania) as a General Manager.

Adelaide was appointed as the Corporate Affairs and Communications Manager for Tongaat Hulett’s Zimbabwean operations in 2011. Her responsibilities entailed communicating with key internal and external stakeholders, stakeholder relationship management as well as managing the company’s SED programmes targeted at external communities.

In June 2021, Chikunguru was appointed ZBC CEO.[3] Her appointment was with effect from Wednesday 9 June 2021.

Awards

In November 2021, she won the Megafest Outstanding Public Service award.[4]