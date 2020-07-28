Difference between revisions of "Adelaide Chikunguru"

Adelaide Chikunguru is a Zimbabwean business executive and football administrator. She is the Tongaat Hullets Corporate Affairs Manager and Triangle United Football Club's President.[1]

Background

During her formative years, Adelaide had ambitions of serving in the legal arena as a judge. Despite this earlier career goal, after completing her schooling, she enrolled for a Bachelor of Social Science. She further augmented her studies with a BSc (Hons) in Media and Society Studies in 2003 and an MSc in Media and Society Studies in 2008 from the Midlands State University.[2]

Career

Prior to joining Tongaat Hulett’s Zimbabwean operations, Adelaide was employed by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) and Mike Hamilton Public Relations Consultants. Her experience also included a three-year period as the Corporate Relations Executive for NetOne Zimbabwe (2006 to 2007) and from 2008 to 2010 at Ogilvy & Mather (Tanzania) as a General Manager.

Adelaide was appointed as the Corporate Affairs and Communications Manager for Tongaat Hulett’s Zimbabwean operations in 2011. Her responsibilities entailed communicating with key internal and external stakeholders, stakeholder relationship management as well as managing the company’s SED programmes targeted at external communities.









