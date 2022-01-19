In July 2018, Adlight Manyere was elected to Ward 7 Buhera RDC, for MDC Alliance with 972 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Buhera RDC with 972 votes, beating Mutonhodza Mathin Gopo of Zanu PF with 962 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

