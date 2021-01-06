'''Admiral Muskwe''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Wycombe Wanderers on loan from English Premier League club Leicester City and the [[Zimbabwe|Warriors]] . He also had a loan stint at Swindon Town during the 2019/2020 season .

Background

Admiral was born on 21 August 1998 at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare and he has a twin sister, Adelaide. They moved to the United Kingdom when he was three.

Career

Muskwe signed for Leicester City at the age of nine in 2007. In May 2016 he was named the club's Academy Player of the Season, and one month later signed his first professional contract to keep him at the club until 2019. On 28 January 2020, Muskwe joined Swindon Town on loan for the rest of the season. Muskwe represented the England national team at under 17 level, making his debut for the Three Lions in the 2014 U17's Nordic Tournament. He scored 2 goals in 4 appearances in the tournament. In November 2017 Muskwe made his senior international debut, appearing as a second-half substitute for [[Zimbabwe] in a 1-0 defeat to Lesotho.

The 21-year-old Zimbabwe international has been in outstanding form in front of goal for Leicester City’s Development Squad this term, helping them to reach the quarter-finals of the Leasing.com Trophy as well as securing a nomination for the PL2 December Player of the Month. Muskwe has come through the ranks at Leicester City’s Academy since first joining at the age of nine and has represented the Club at Under-18s and Under-23s levels, as well as in the Hong Kong Soccer Sevens tournament. This season he has scored 10 goals in 19 appearances for Leicester City’s Development Squad, and will now take the next step in his progression by joining the League Two side, who currently sit two points clear at the top of the table after 29 games of the season.[1]

