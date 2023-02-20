Admire Kasingakore also known as Admire Kasi is a Zimbabwean born pastor and the husband of musician Ivy Kombo.

Background

Children

Admire Kasi and Ivy Kombo welcomed Admire Junior, their first boy on May 5 2012. Kasi has three children, Tinodaishe, Linda and Lorraine with ex-wife Sarah. His children from his previous marriage all refused to live with him, accusing him of betraying their mother.[1]

Marriage To Ivy Kombo

Admire Kasingakore and Ivy Kombo were defrocked by ZAOGA following revelations of their secret liaison. Kasi insisted his affair with Kombo started only after her marriage to Edmore Moyo failed, avoiding a question if Kombo was divorced when they got together.

Sammy-Joe’s paternity was a source of much gossip in Zimbabwe, but Kombo was intent on putting the rumours to rest and revealed that Moyo — and not Kasi, or the late South African gospel singer Vuyo Mokoena — is the father.

Kasi had confirmed being the father of Sammy-Joe.[1]

Kasi adopted Ivy Kombo and her twin sister Anne when their father died. Admire Kasingakore paid their school fees up to secondary level. After school they joined Kasi’s musical group called Egea Gospel train where they worked with seasoned gospel musician, Carol Chivengwa-Mujokoro. They released one of the most successful gospel music albums to date titled Mufudzi Wangu. The group later split and Ivy embarked on a solo project with Kasi’s support.[2]