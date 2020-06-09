Difference between revisions of "Admire Ndurunduru"
Admire Ndurunduru is a Zimbabwean who is the current Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB)'s secretary (or Chief Executive Officer) since October 2012.
Career
He represented Zimbabwe as the inaugural chair of the Africa Forum of Independent Accounting and Auditing Regulators (AFIAAR), a new accounting and auditing body for African countries established in 2018 to serve and protect the public interest, in his capacity as the secretary of the PAAB.[1]