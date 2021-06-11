|description= Admire Sanyanga Sibanda popularly known as Chief Hwenje is a Zimbabwean musician popularly known for the song "ED Pfee".

Admire Sanyanga Sibanda popularly known as Chief Hwenje is a Zimbabwean musician popularly known for the song "ED Pfee".

Background

Admire Sanyanga Sibanda became known as “Chief Hwenje” in Shabanie town because of his songs that consistently reminded people of his totem.[1] He hails from Mapanzure in Zvishavane. Chief Hwenje is Emmerson Mnangagwa’s nephew.[2]





Career

Chief Hwenje Shumba started his music career in 2011 as a gospel musician and recorded two albums Munamato and Danaishe but later, in 2014 he shifted to Afro-traditional music and jit which he calls ‘Hwenje Music’.[2]

Chief Hwenje sang the celebratory song for Shabanie Mine Football Club titled Mabvaru Daira during their campaign in the Super 8 trophy in 2014.

In November 2020, Chief Hwenje released the album Polloniaum 210. On the album, he collaborated with musicians such as Mechanic Manyeruke, Baba Harare, Nicholas Zakaria, Mathias Mhere, Suluman Chimbetu, Obert Moyo, Romeo Gasa and Norman Tapambwa.

The album chronicled how Emmerson Mnangagwa survived the poisoning attempt, how he survived the bombing attack at the White City Stadium in Bulawayo and his efforts in transforming Zimbabwe’s economy.[1]