Difference between revisions of "Admire Takawira Mupandaguta"

In July 2018, Admire Takawira Mupandaguta was elected to Ward 10 Makonde RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 732 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Makonde RDC with 732 votes, beating Justin Chakanyuka Mupambwa of MDC-Alliance with 258 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]