Difference between revisions of "Affirmative Action Group"

After the death of Pamire in June 1997 in a mysterious car accident, Kasukuwere was appointed vice president and a transport operator, Matson Hlalo was also made national vice president.<ref name="chik" />

It was to become very clear however that the AAG was more representing the interests of it's leadership (Chiyangwa, Pamire, [[Saviour Kasukuwere|Kasukuwere]]) than a broader empowerment vision.<ref name="chik">Jacob Wilson Chikuhwa, A Crisis of Governance: Zimbabwe, ''Algora Publishing'', 2004, Page 222</ref>

Unlike the IBDC, the AAG was radical in its approach and used more stridently nationalistic language.<ref name="af">Brian Raftopolous, [http://www.africafiles.org/article.asp?ID=3875 Fighting for control: The indigenization debate in Zimbabwe], ''Southern Africa Report Archive'', Published:4 July 1996 , Retrieved:12 April 2014</ref>

Formed in 1994, the '''Affirmative Action Group''' was formed out of frustration by the young black businessmen [[Peter Pamire]] and [[Philip Chiyangwa]] after the IBDC's failure to influence swift changes for the economic environment to favour indigenous black business people.

Dr Chiwanza speaks at the AAG conference