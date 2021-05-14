Difference between revisions of "Affirmative Action Group"

Formed in 1994, the Affirmative Action Group was formed out of frustration by the young black businessmen Peter Pamire and Philip Chiyangwa after the IBDC's failure to influence swift changes for the economic environment to favour indigenous black business people.

Unlike the IBDC, the AAG was radical in its approach and used more stridently nationalistic language.[1]

It was to become very clear however that the AAG was more representing the interests of its leadership (Chiyangwa, Pamire, Kasukuwere) than a broader empowerment vision.[2]

After the death of Pamire in June 1997 in a mysterious car accident, Kasukuwere was appointed vice president and a transport operator, Matson Hlalo was also made national vice president.[2]





Video

Dr Chiwanza speaks at the AAG conference

Leadership