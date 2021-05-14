On 23 April 2021, the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) appointed new leadership during its annual general meeting held in Harare. Some of the appointments were made as the year progressed.

AAG Leadership List

This is the leadership of the AAG whose terms will end in 2025:

President: Mike Chimombe

















Communication and advocacy: Ari Goldenstein





Legal advisor: Tafadzwa Musukume





NEC Mat South: Saliwe Jolome





NEC Mash Central: Johnson Masawi





NEC Midlands: Jonah Nyevera





NEC Mash East: Tonderai Bosha

NEC Manicaland: Tanya Rushesha

National executive member in charge of media advisory services: Ruth Butaumocho[1]

Martin Boka was appointed consulting adviser in charge of the diamond sector to the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) presidium.[2]

On 13 May 2021, Affirmative Action Group (AAG) founding president Phillip Chiyangwa appointed Dylish Nguwaya as a consulting advisor responsible for security to the organisation’s presidium. His appointment was with immediate effect and he was informed he would serve from May 2021-2025.[3]

