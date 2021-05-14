Difference between revisions of "Affirmative Action Group 2021 Leadership"
On 23 April 2021, the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) appointed new leadership during its annual general meeting held in Harare. Some of the appointments were made as the year progressed.
This is the leadership of the AAG whose terms will end in 2025:
- President: Mike Chimombe
- Vice Presidents: Passion Java, Anastancia Ndhlovu, Munyaradzi Kashambe, and Mabutho Moyo
- Secretary-General: Clifford Hlupeko
- Treasurer-General: Scott Sakupwanya
- Communication and advocacy: Ari Goldenstein
- Legal advisor: Tafadzwa Musukume
- NEC Mat South: Saliwe Jolome
- NEC Mash Central: Johnson Masawi
- NEC Midlands: Jonah Nyevera
- NEC Mash East: Tonderai Bosha
- NEC Manicaland: Tanya Rushesha
- National executive member in charge of media advisory services: Ruth Butaumocho[1]
Martin Boka was appointed consulting adviser in charge of the diamond sector to the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) presidium.[2]
On 13 May 2021, Affirmative Action Group (AAG) founding president Phillip Chiyangwa appointed Dylish Nguwaya as a consulting advisor responsible for security to the organisation’s presidium. His appointment was with immediate effect and he was informed he would serve from May 2021-2025.[3]
