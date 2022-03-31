Difference between revisions of "Affirmative Action Group 2021 Leadership"
[[File:AAG Leadership.png|thumb|AAG Leadership List]] This is the leadership of the AAG whose terms will end in 2025:
*'''President''': [[Mike Chimombe]]
*'''Vice Presidents''': [[Passion Java]], [[Anastancia Ndhlovu]], [[Munyaradzi Kashambe]], and [[Mabutho Moyo]]
On 13 May 2021, Affirmative Action Group (AAG) founding president [[Phillip Chiyangwa]] appointed [[Dylish Nguwaya]] as a consulting advisor responsible for security to the organisation’s presidium. His appointment was with immediate effect and he was informed he would serve from May 2021-2025.<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/delish-nguwaya-lands-top-aag-post/ Delish Nguwaya lands top AAG post], ''The Herald'', Published: May 13, 2021, Retrieved: May 14, 2021</ref>
==References==
On 23 April 2021, the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) appointed new leadership during its annual general meeting held in Harare. Some of the appointments were made as the year progressed.
This is the leadership of the AAG whose terms will end in 2025:
- President: Mike Chimombe (replaced by Scott Kupa on 28 March 2022)
- Vice Presidents: Passion Java (replaced by Elizabeth Masuku), Anastancia Ndhlovu, Munyaradzi Kashambe, and Mabutho Moyo
- Secretary-General: Clifford Hlupeko
- Treasurer-General: Scott Sakupwanya
- Communication and advocacy: Ari Goldenstein
- Legal advisor: Tafadzwa Musukume
- NEC Mat South: Saliwe Jolome
- NEC Mash Central: Johnson Masawi
- NEC Midlands: Jonah Nyevera
- NEC Mash East: Tonderai Bosha
- NEC Manicaland: Tanya Rushesha
- National executive member in charge of media advisory services: Ruth Butaumocho[1]
Martin Boka was appointed consulting advisor in charge of the diamond sector to the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) presidium.[2]
On 13 May 2021, Affirmative Action Group (AAG) founding president Phillip Chiyangwa appointed Dylish Nguwaya as a consulting advisor responsible for security to the organisation’s presidium. His appointment was with immediate effect and he was informed he would serve from May 2021-2025.[3]
On 28 March 2022, Mike Chimbombe, Passion Java and Munyaradzi Kashambe were relieved of their duties and replaced by Pedzai Sakupwanya as the new President with Elizabeth Masuku deputising him, while Tawanda Dzore was announced as the new chief spokesperson.
References
- ↑ Chimombe appointed AAG president, The Sunday Mail, Published: April 25, 2021, Retrieved: May 14, 2021
- ↑ Lucky Mzimkhulu, AAG Ropes In Diamond Entrepreneur Mogul Martin Boka, iHarare, Published: May 11, 2021, Retrieved: May 14, 2021
- ↑ Delish Nguwaya lands top AAG post, The Herald, Published: May 13, 2021, Retrieved: May 14, 2021