On 28 March 2022, Mike Chimbombe, Passion Java and Munyaradzi Kashambe were relieved of their duties and replaced by [[Pedzai Sakupwanya]] as the new President with [[Elizabeth Masuku]] deputising him, while [[Tawanda Dzore]] was announced as the new chief spokesperson.

On 13 May 2021, Affirmative Action Group (AAG) founding president [[Phillip Chiyangwa]] appointed [[Dylish Nguwaya]] as a consulting advisor responsible for security to the organisation’s presidium. His appointment was with immediate effect and he was informed he would serve from May 2021-2025.<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/delish-nguwaya-lands-top-aag-post/ Delish Nguwaya lands top AAG post], ''The Herald'', Published: May 13, 2021, Retrieved: May 14, 2021</ref>

[[File:AAG Leadership.png|thumb|AAG Leadership List]] This is the leadership of the AAG whose terms will end in 2025:

On 23 April 2021, the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) appointed new leadership during its annual general meeting held in Harare. Some of the appointments were made as the year progressed.

This is the leadership of the AAG whose terms will end in 2025:

President: Mike Chimombe (replaced by Scott Kupa on 28 March 2022)

















Communication and advocacy: Ari Goldenstein





Legal advisor: Tafadzwa Musukume





NEC Mat South: Saliwe Jolome





NEC Mash Central: Johnson Masawi





NEC Midlands: Jonah Nyevera





NEC Mash East: Tonderai Bosha





NEC Manicaland: Tanya Rushesha





National executive member in charge of media advisory services: Ruth Butaumocho[1]



Martin Boka was appointed consulting advisor in charge of the diamond sector to the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) presidium.[2]



