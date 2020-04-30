Difference between revisions of "Africa Albida Toursm"

Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) is a hospitality group with hotels, lodges and restaurants around Victoria Falls and Chobe, Botswana.

Address: Greystone Park Shopping Center, Cnr Gaydon & Quinton Rds, Harare Tel: 0242, 885 200 Fax: Cell: 0263 83 284 3211 – 20 Email: nommy@africaalbida.co.zw / reswebsite@saflodge.co.zw Website: https://www.africaalbidatourism.com/ / https://www.facebook.com/africaalbida/

Ross Kennedy is Chief Executive.

Offers

Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, (flagship property),



Victoria Falls Safari Club, (20 rooms),



Victoria Falls Safari Suites,



Lokuthula Lodges, (self catering, Victoria Falls),



Ngoma Safari Lodge, (Chobe, Botswana),



The Boma Dinner and Drum Show in Victoria Falls,



MaKuwa-Kuwa Restaurant.

Activities offered

Accommodation

Bird Watching

Safaris - Fixed Camp

Self-Drive Holidays

Weddings

Supports

Pack for a Purpose - an initiative that allows travelers to make a lasting impact in the community at your travel destination.

The Green Fund - to maintain the Victoria Falls World Heritage Site.

Victoria Falls Clean Up Campaigns - to keep the streets of Victoria Falls town clean and welcoming.

Local Tourism Police - supports two officers, and donations to the force as and when required.

Chobe Enclave Conservation Trust (CECT).

The 19th annual Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit (VFAPU) Golf Day at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club on 20 September 2019 raised US$17, 852. Africa Albida Tourism (AAT), - who coordinated and hosted the tournament - chief executive Ross Kennedy said the success of the VFAPU Golf Day was yet another example of the incredible strength and character of our community in the midst of a very tough economy.

VFAPU head of operations Charles Brightman thanked everyone involved, saying the funds raised annually at this tournament were vital to covering the unit’s operational costs. VFAPU’s 17 scouts, who tackle all forms of poaching in the Victoria Falls region, have arrested 792 serious poachers since the unit was established in 1999. The unit, which works closely with the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority and the Zimbabwe Republic Police, has also removed nearly 22 500 wire snares from its operational area, and rescued 243 mammals injured by snares.

